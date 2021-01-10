Stoke City targeting move for 22-year-old full-back

Stoke City are interested in signing left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe Alexandra, a report from a print edition of The Sun (10/01, p58) has claimed.

The Potters have already completed one signing this month with Rabbi Motondo joining on loan from Schalke, and it seems as that will not be the end of their business this month.

According to this latest report, the Potters are now targeting a move for Pickering, as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

A graduate of Crewe’s academy, Pickering has made a total of 145 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, scoring ten goals and providing 13 assists in that time.

There are currently two-and-a-half years remaining on Pickering’s contract with Crewe, meaning it could take a significant offer to secure his services this summer.

Stoke’s Championship rivals Blackburn have also been linked with the 22-year-old, although the Lancashire club are not expected to make an offer for the full back this month for financial reasons.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Stoke.

Pickering has shown a great deal of potential during his time at Crewe so far, and will no doubt be ready for a step up to the Championship in the not too distant future, if not already.

As a result, his quality could certainly be an asset for the Potters, and with the concerns around the fitness of Morgan Fox, he could provide Michael O’Neill’s side with some welcome cover on the left-hand side of defence.