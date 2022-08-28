Stoke City targeting loan move for Newcastle United player

Stoke City are currently weighing up a loan move for Newcastle United centre-back Federico Fernandez, according to this morning’s Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies, as per this same update, are willing to let him go out on loan to a Championship side and are actively looking to secure a move away for the Argentinian who looks set to be on the fringes of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad at St James’ Park this term.

This is despite the Tyneside outfit already offloading Ciaran Clark, who joined promotion favourites Sheffield United on a loan spell last month with Paul Heckingbottom previously looking to strengthen that area.

One side that are still on the prowl for another addition in this area are the Potters, who are currently facing disruption off the pitch following the departure of Michael O’Neill but remain keen on luring the 33-year-old to the bet365 Stadium.

Alex Neil is set to be appointed as their head coach in Staffordshire though, something that could potentially increase the second-tier outfit’s chances of winning the race for his signature.

One potential barrier could be his wages though, with Nixon reporting that the experienced defender is currently earning £60,000 per week and Stoke are currently attempting to find out how much of that they would need to pay.

The Verdict:

Harry Souttar isn’t back in action yet and even when he does make a return, they won’t want to rush him back considering the severity of the injury he sustained last year so having another option in central defence wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Neil has also operated with a back three at the Stadium of Light, so this depth could be needed and with the Argentinian having plenty of Premier League experience under his belt, this potential arrival should help to increase competition and performance levels.

It could be argued that they could benefit from having another youthful option at the back with Phil Jagielka and Aden Flint already at their disposal, but Connor Taylor could benefit from having a mentor as well as Souttar.

Having older heads in the backline is also important to ensure they can tighten up their defence, something they will have been desperate to do prior to yesterday’s game with the Potters keeping just one clean sheet in their opening five league games prior to their clash against Blackburn Rovers.

And there will be no shortage of motivation for Fernandez to do well – because he will want to have as much game time under his belt as possible.