Stoke City targeting January swoop for 22-year-old Premier League attacker

Stoke City are interested in a January move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

The Potters are in the market for attacking reinforcement this month, with Tyrese Campbell and Steven Fletcher both on the sideline for some time due to injury.

Now it seems as though Michael O’Neill’s side have identified a potential option to fill that role with in the form of Davis.

According to this latest report, Stoke are keen to complete a deal for Davis, in order to help boost their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

The 22-year-old is expected to find game time restricted at Villa Park in the coming months, with Wesley Moraes set to return from injury, and the club said to be in the market for another attacking recruit, which could open up the prospect of a move for Davis.

A graduate of Villa’s academy, Davis has made a total of 74 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring five goals during that time.

The Verdict

I’m not entirely convinced this would be the best deal for Stoke.

There can be no questioning the fact that the Potters do need some extra attacking firepower, given both the injuries to Campbell and Fletcher, and the struggles they have endured in front of goal recently.

However, it cannot be denied that Davis’ return in front of goal during his career so far, has been far from prolific.

As a result, you feel it would be a risk for Stoke to pin their goalscoring hopes on this deal, and the Potters could be advised to explore other potential options to target before committing to pursuing this particular deal.