Stoke City target forward but face complication involving Brighton

Stoke City are looking to strike a deadline day deal to bring Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima to the Bet 365 Stadium as per a tweet from Stoke on Trent Live’s Pete Smith.

However, The Potters are not looking to engage with the Croatian club in regard to the move, instead they are waiting on Brighton & Hove Albion to secure a permanent move for the 20-year-old, before enquiring about a loan move.

Sima, who netted 11 times and provided five assist in 21 league outings for the Croatian side last season, was spotted by French club Thonon Evian whilst the young attacker was playing for Senegalese amateur side Medina.

In 2020, Sima departed the French club for Croatia, joining MAS Táborsko. He then joined Slavisa Prague a year later, proceeding to enjoy an excellent campaign last time out.

The 20-year-old has recently become a Senegal international, making his debut in March in an AFCON 2021 qualifier against Congo.

The verdict

Sima is a very exciting prospect, who at 20 years old, has showed excellent maturity and talent to contribute 16 goals in 21 league games.

This is very much a deal that relies on Brighton signing the front man, as there is no indication that The Potters are looking to strike a permanent deal.

Sima has the versatility to operate on the wings, and also as a central striker, which would give Michael O’Neill some seriously strong options going into the rest of the campaign.

Ensuring that Stoke possess threats from all over the pitch could make a massive difference in the club’s pursuit of Championship promotion.

12 of these 25 Stoke City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Stoke City were formed in 1863? Genuine Fake