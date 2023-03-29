Stoke City's technical director Ricky Martin has revealed that the club are in the process are making several off-the-field additions in an exciting change of direction from a recruitment perspective.

Martin, who spoke alongside manager Alex Neil and joint-chairman during a Q&A event for supporters, also hinted at the profile of players that will be targeted by the Staffordshire outfit when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

In conversation with the Stoke supporters in attendance of yesterday's event about all things recruitment, and as cited by Stoke on Trent Live, Martin said: "Regarding recruitment there is a lot of work going on (in that department). We're in the final stages of appointing a data analyst for the first team, which I think is really important.

"We've also got an agency to help us recruit a head of recruitment and potentially a chief scout.

"To sum up what I'll be looking for what that department to oversee is three pillars: data - looking at players out there so we can compare performances in whatever league they're in to our own players or potential signings; field scouting - the actual covering games in Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, non-league etc and going abroad as well and watching games; and emerging talent - what it looks like for under-18s, 21s and a younger generation of players coming through.

"We will attack recruitment in those three pillars. No one pillar will overtake another. They all have to complement each other. We're not just going to be data led or just field scouting or emerging talent. A successful recruitment department has a mixture of all that.

"Some of our signings will be young and hungry players maybe with minimal experience, some will be more experienced with good data. It will be a balance of that. We've started to use that model in the January window, which is why we're seeing different types of players and different footballing CVs - none came in with the same CV.

"Then it's down to the manager and coaching team to integrate them into the football model."

The verdict

Data is becomingly increasingly important in football recruitment, not only to identify talent but to also keep track of targets that have been identified by the traditional form of scouting.

Martin has also suggested that young and hungry players will be targeted, whilst they will also be setting their sights on more experienced heads to achieve a fine balance between the two.

It would appear that Stoke's search for talent will become more extensive than in previous season, with the expected additions of a chief scout, a data analyst and a head of recruitment, set to place the Staffordshire club in a strong position with the future in mind.

If they can combine intelligent recruitment with the budget they will possess, then there will be exciting times to come for the Potters.