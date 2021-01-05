Stoke City take action in battle with Celtic for Charlton man

Stoke City have reportedly made a £650,000 offer for Charlton Athletic 21-year-old Alfie Doughty as they look to beat Celtic and Rangers to his signature.

Doughty is out of contract with the Addicks in the summer and has yet to agree a new deal, which has left a string of clubs circling.

The SPFL duo have been linked with an interest in the Charlton man and they have the advantage of being able to sign him on a pre-contract as they’re non-English clubs.

It seems Stoke are looking to be proactive to try and snap up the 21-year-old as, according to Football Insider, they have tabled a £650,000 bid for the left-sided player.

It is understood that Charlton have not given up hope of tying Doughty down with a new deal but you feel the prospect of the Championship or the SPFL may turn his head.

Since making his debut in 2018/19, the Addicks academy product has shown his versatility on the left-flank – featuring as a left-back, a left wing-back, and further forward.

Doughty is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which means could he leave the Valley without playing another game for the club.

The Verdict

Landing Doughty cheaply could be a really smart move from Stoke and they may be able to prize him away from Charlton in a cut-price deal with the fear of a pre-contract deal looming over the south London club.

The 21-year-old looks like a player with a really bright future and you can’t blame him for assessing his options, particularly given the chaos behind the scenes at the club over the past 12 months.

That said, it’s hard to see the Addicks accepting this sort of offer so early in the January window.