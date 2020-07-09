Stoke City table offer for goalkeeper amid reported interest from Celtic

Stoke City are said to have made an offer for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall, according to reports from the Scottish Sun.

Marshall only has one year left on his deal at the DW Stadium, and his future at Wigan looks uncertain after the club recently went into administration.

Paul Cook may be forced into selling his key players this summer, and Marshall is certainly one of them, with the 35-year-old keeping 13 clean sheets in 35 league appearances this term.

Celtic have recently been linked with a move for their former player, as Neil Lennon prepares for life potentially without Southampton loanee Fraser Forster ahead of next season.

But the Scottish Sun claim that Stoke City have now tabled an offer for Marshall, as Michael O’Neill looks to reshape his squad heading into the summer.

Jack Butland has been Stoke’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, but the England international has made numerous mistakes this season, including two against Marshall’s current club Wigan last week.

O’Neill may look to bolster his options in-between the sticks, with Marshall now emerging as a potential target for the relegation-threatened Potters.

The Verdict

Marshall is a really experienced goalkeeper who would add some stability in-between the sticks for Stoke.

I think they should look to part ways with Butland this summer as he is likely to be on high wages, and he simply hasn’t justified that in the past couple of seasons.

Marshall may be 35, but he is a leader who could be beneficial for Stoke ahead of next season.