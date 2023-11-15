Highlights Stoke City signed Joselu in 2015 to help them in the Premier League, but he disappointed and is now playing as the only senior striker at Real Madrid.

Joselu's first season at Stoke was inconsistent, and he struggled to adapt to the English division after moving from Hannover.

After leaving Stoke, Joselu had spells at other clubs before his impressive performances at Espanyol caught the attention of Real Madrid, where he is now their go-to striker.

Stoke City will be wondering what happened back in 2015 when they signed a Spanish striker who was meant to help them in the Premier League but did anything but.

Fast-forward eight years and The Potters are in their sixth consecutive season in the Championship, whereas Joselu is the only senior striker at one of the biggest teams in the world, Real Madrid.

Stoke have had previous situations like this with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who also left the club after a poor spell to go on to play for two of the biggest clubs in Europe as he joined Paris-Saint Germain and Bayern Munich.

However, Joselu's road to playing for the most notorious side in Europe was a longer and much different journey.

How did Joselu end up at Real Madrid after disappointing at Stoke?

Joselu's first season at Stoke was very inconsistent as he was in and out of the starting line-up then he was even dropped completely by Mark Hughes for some matches.

In the Premier League, he only featured 22 times scoring four goals whilst getting two assists and he couldn't really get up to speed with the English division after his move from Hannover.

He wasn't given another chance in the season after as Stoke decided to send him out on loan to Deportivo and due to his struggles in that season, he left the club permanently.

Joselu though wasn't done with the Premier League as he got a move to Newcastle United and even though his goal-scoring had not improved, he played much more often throughout his two years due to a restless work rate.

A move back to Spain in 2019 occurred, but it was once he joined Espanyol from Alaves at the beginning of last season, when the veteran striker was the talk of La Liga.

With 16 goals in 34 appearances, he was only behind Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski in the golden Boot race so Real Madrid made their move for him initially as a back-up.

However, when Benzema left he was the only striker at the club and Carlo Ancelotti didn't proceed to make a move for anyone else so now the former underwhelming Stoke forward is Real Madrid's go-to man after he came through the reserve side back in 2009.

How much could Stoke City do with someone like Joselu right now?

The 33-year-old striker has scored five goals so far this season with two of them being winning goals which will be vital in the title race that Real Madrid are always involved in.

Alex Neil has in recent weeks resorted to bringing Dwight Gayle back into the squad with Wesley not really starting well since his move from Aston Villa.

Ryan Mmae hasn't scored since his promising start and Tyrese Campbell is suffering from a hip injury so the options are limited yet Stoke are on a five-game unbeaten run.

So Joselu leading the line would be a dream right now for supporters but realistically, they will be interested to see if Neil brings in another forward in the January window to help boost a potential play-off push.

A new forward may just make the goalless draws against Cardiff City and Coventry City into vital wins in the second half of the campaign.