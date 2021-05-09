Stoke City & Sunderland transfer target delivers clear message ahead of summer window

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig has made it clear that he is in no rush to leave the Scottish side, despite interest from Stoke City and Sunderland.

The duo were linked with a move for the 18-year-old earlier in the year, and with Hibs struggling due to the pandemic, they may be willing to cash in on the defender if a serious offer is submitted.

However, speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Doig explained how he is loving life in the capital, and he feels staying with the Scottish Premiership side could be best for his development.

“I absolutely adore it here at Hibs. You can see with the likes of John McGinn … I know Hibs is a great pathway to go to higher places, but it is still a massive club in itself.

“I don’t think there’s a better place than Hibs to develop as a player. I know that myself as I have come on so much. Being here is good for me.”

The teenager played the full 90 minutes as Jack Ross’ side beat Dundee United to secure their place in the Scottish Cup final yesterday, whilst he was also named as the Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year over the weekend.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s no surprise to see clubs are monitoring Doig because he is a very talented player who is still so young.

So, if Stoke are Sunderland could finalise a deal for the full-back then it would be a real coup, although it’s hard to see that happening this summer.

Doig’s comments show he won’t be pushing for a move, and with his contract not expiring until 2025, a stay with Hibs beyond the summer feels the most likely outcome.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.