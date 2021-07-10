Stoke City, Sunderland and Watford in race to sign available defender amid latest development

Stoke City have allowed former Rangers defender Harris O’Connor to train with them with a view to a potential deal with Sunderland also interested in the 19-year-old, according to the Daily Record.

O’Connor was allowed to leave Rangers this summer at the end of his deal with the Scottish champions and he is thought to be on the radar of newly-promoted Watford.

According to the Daily Record, Stoke are also interested in making a move for O’Connor this summer as they continue to add to their squad. The report adds that the 19-year-old is currently training with the Potters and there is a possibility that he might be handed a deal by Michael O’Neill’s side.

It is also believed that League One Sunderland are also in the hunt for the centre-back and that the Black Cats would be interested in making a move for him should the opportunity arise this summer.

The defender has recently been on trial with Airdrieonians who were interested in offering him a deal to sign with them on a permanent basis. However, the Daily Record’s latest report suggests that move is now unlikely with Stoke, Sunderland and Watford circling.

The verdict

This would be a smart potential signing for Stoke or Sunderland to make this summer. O’Connor seems to be a defender that has potential and he could be developed into a reliable performer over the next few years. The 19-year-old would likely need time to bed into a new club but he does need a new permanent home where first-team chances will be easier to come by.

Stoke would appear to be in the driving seat according to this latest report. The Potters have already shown that it can be lucrative to develop a young and talented centre-back as they have done with Nathan Collins before selling him on for a large profit. O’Connor is someone that they will hope could follow a similar trajectory if they secure his signature this summer.

It would be hard for him to get into Stoke’s side instantly and he would have to work hard to find a place in the side. However, at Sunderland, he might feel there would be more chances to come into the side straight away. It will therefore be interesting to see where the 19-year-old ends up this summer.