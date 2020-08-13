Stoke City, Sunderland and Hull in chase for 9-goal midfielder

Stoke City, Sunderland and Hull City are among those interested in signing Scott Fraser on a free transfer, according to the Daily Record.

Fraser is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Burton Albion at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, leaving plenty of clubs on standby.

The 25-year-old made 91 appearances for the Brewers during a two-year stay at the Pirelli Stadium, scoring 16 goals for the club following his 2018 move from Dundee United.

The 2019/20 campaign was an impressive one for Fraser on an individual basis, with the attack-minded midfielder scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists across all competitions.

According to the Daily Record, Stoke City, Sunderland and Hull are interested in signing Fraser on a free transfer, after Rotherham had an attempt knocked back by the player.

Sunderland and Hull will be keen to push for promotion next term, whilst Stoke will be hoping for a much-improved campaign after avoiding relegation this term.

The Verdict

Fraser is a quality player at League One level, and contributing to 23 goals across all competitions this season is excellent.

It would be a coup, then, for Sunderland or Hull to add a proven, top player at League One level to their squads, but you wouldn’t blame him if he wanted a move to Stoke.

They are a big club for the Championship and a move up a league would be appealing for the 25-year-old, and they are in need of creativity in midfield.