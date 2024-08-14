Highlights Stoke City had a bid for Femi Azeez rejected by Reading.

Ruben Selles sees him as a key part of his plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Royals are planning to keep him, despite the fact he has less than a year on his deal.

Stoke City have had a bid for Reading winger Femi Azeez rejected.

This is according to TEAMtalk, who believe the Royals have stood firm and rebuffed an offer from the Potters, even though the player currently has less than a year left on his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The wide player was a crucial asset for the Berkshire side during the 2023/24 campaign, starting the season poorly but managing to turn his season around in the winter to enjoy an excellent term under Ruben Selles.

Like many others, Azeez seemed to struggle in a 4-2-2-2 system, but finally managed to find his confidence after a formation switch, with his goal against Carlisle United in November proving to be a turning point for him.

Femi Azeez's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 52 Goals 9 Assists 9

It looked as though he was going to leave this summer, with the Royals unable to tie him down to a new contract.

However, Selles' side had a one-year option that they were able to trigger, something that has proved to be crucial with the club unable to make any signings so far this summer, due to their current ownership situation.

Although there could be light at the end of the tunnel in terms of their takeover saga, by the time they potentially get a sale over the line, they will only have a very limited time in the transfer market to make additions.

With this in mind, keeping key players like Azeez, Lewis Wing and Harvey Knibbs will surely be a key priority for them between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

However, that may be easier said than done, with multiple clubs taking an interest in the winger.

Stoke City have Femi Azeez offer rejected

TEAMtalk believes Stoke are just one of a number of clubs that have taken an interest in the winger, following his excellent season at the SCL Stadium, with Millwall previously linked with a move for him.

And the Potters are even reported to have had a bid rejected for the 23-year-old, who is still young and has plenty of time to develop into a better player.

However, in a blow for Steven Schumacher's side, it's believed that the Royals' prospective owners are keen to keep hold of him, with the player a key part of Selles' plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Azeez, however, is currently out of action with a back injury.

Reading FC have made the right decision to reject Femi Azeez bid

He could be an excellent signing for the Potters, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they return with further bids.

The 23-year-old is a pacy player who can be a real game-changer in the final third - and he already has Championship experience under his belt.

With his attacking quality in mind, the Berkshire side should be looking to keep hold of him, considering they aren't in a position to sign players yet.

If he goes, the Royals won't have many wing options at their disposal and that would be a disaster, considering they are also lacking depth in other areas.

Keeping hold of him could be crucial.