Stoke City suffer player blow as Michael O’Neill shares injury update after FA Cup victory

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has confirmed that midfielder Mario Vrancic sustained a hamstring injury during the closing stages of yesterday’s FA Cup clash with Leyton Orient.

The Potters booked their place in the fourth-round of the competition by sealing a 2-0 victory over their League Two opponents at the bet365 Stadium.

Tom Ince opened the scoring for Stoke in the 43rd minute of the clash as he fired home from Alfie Doughty’s cross.

Following the break, Tyrese Campbell ended Orient’s hopes of getting back into the game as he netted his third goal of the season.

The Potters will face Wigan Athletic in the next round of the competition in February.

Whether Vrancic will be fit enough to feature in this particular clash remains to be seen as Stoke are set to assess the severity of his injury.

Making reference to the midfielder following his side’s meeting with Orient, O’Neill has revealed that Vrancic is likely to miss the club’s showdown with Barnsley on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel about the 32-year-old after his side’s victory over Orient, the Potters boss said: “Listen, it is another blow for us to be perfectly honest.

“It is a hamstring injury unfortunately for Mario, so we are going to have to assess that over the next 24 hours or so.

“It is too early to give a diagnosis right now, but he had something like this earlier on in the season too, which ruled him out for a couple of games.

“At this moment in time, I would suggest that the game on Wednesday night would be a stretch for him to be involved in.”

For Stoke’s sake, they will be hoping that Vrancic’s issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he has produced some impressive performances for the club this season.

In the 22 league appearances that he has made for the Potters, the midfielder has provided five assists for his team-mates whilst he has also managed to find the back of the net on three occasions.

With the midfielder seemingly set to miss Stoke’s trip to Oakwell, it will be intriguing to see who O’Neill decides to turn to for inspiration in his absence.

Sam Clucas, Joe Allen and Ince featured in central-midfield against Orient and thus could potentially keep their places in the club’s starting eleven on Wednesday.