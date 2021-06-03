Stoke City striker offered to Bristol City as transfer chase heats up

Stoke City striker Sam Vokes is said to have been offered to Bristol City, with Bristol Live reporting that the Wales international remains an option for Nigel Pearson’s side this summer.

The Robins are in search of a replacement for the outgoing Famara Diedhiou, with the Senegalese frontman set to depart Ashton Gate on a free transfer.

Vokes is said to have been made available for transfer by the Potters after he scored just once over 34 games in the season just gone across all competitions.

City are said to be one of a cluster of Championship sides who have been made aware of that fact, however it appears that Pearson regards a move for the former Burnley striker as more of a back up option if he doesn’t get his primary targets.

The Southampton born frontman is under contract at the Bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2022 and possesses a wealth of experience of playing at both second tier and top flight level from his time with the Potters, Wolves and Burnley.

The Verdict

As strikers go, Vokes is quite possibly the most like for like replacement for Diedhiou, with the Stoke man coming in the form of a traditional target man.

This potential signing would may be viewed as a risk by many due to his poor goal scoring output in the season just gone but I am sure that Pearson and co could help Vokes to address that moving forwards.

The Potters will undoubtedly want to make back some money on the player that they signed back in January 2019 and I can imagine that he would be a costly option for the Robins to pursue.

If they can’t secure the targets at the top of Pearson’s list, they could do a lot worse than signing the powerful 31-year-old this summer.