Stoke City were active on transfer deadline day, adding two new attacking players in the form of Niall Ennis and Million Manhoef to their squad.

New head coach Steven Schumacher was backed to make a number of changes in his first transfer window at the club, and the late activity should help to push the Potters further up the Championship table.

However, one player in the form of Dwight Gayle has had to make way to make room for Stoke's new additions.

Gayle has Stoke City contract terminated

As first reported by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Gayle has had his contract terminated at Stoke and is now a free agent, with the club now confirming the news.

The 34-year-old’s original contract at the Bet365 Stadium was set to expire at the end of this season.

However, it his contract has been cut short in order for Gayle to move to another club in the near future

The veteran striker has struggled for game time in his season, making ten appearances in the league, starting just four of those, and he has been limited to just 30 minutes of league action since the end of November.

With the likes of Wesley and Tyrese Campbell ahead of him in the pecking order, Gayle was unlikely to get much more game time this season under Steven Schumacher.

Despite the transfer deadline having now passed, Gayle will still be able to secure a move if he is a free agent.

According to Mike McGrath however, it remains to be seen where he will end up, with no discussions over his next club as of yet.

Gayle has had a good career to date, particularly at Championship level, although he has struggled to replicate that in recent years.

Having started his professional career at Dagenham and Redbridge, he kick-started on loan at non-league Bishop’s Stortford in the 2011-12 season, scoring 29 goals in the Conference North.

After returning to Dagenham and scoring seven goals in 18 games for the then-League Two side, Gayle secured a move to Peterborough United, jumping up to the Championship in 2012.

13 goals in 29 games at the Posh followed, with that form leading to a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Gayle would spend three years at Selhurst Park, racking up 25 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions.

He then signed for Newcastle United in 2016, who had just been relegated to the Championship.

In his first season at St James Park, Gayle scored 23 goals as they won the Championship - securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He would return to the second tier of English football after a year in the top flight however, joining West Bromwich Albion on loan, where he scored 24 goals in the 2018-19 season.

Gayle would then spend the next three years as a backup option at Newcastle before securing a permanent move to Stoke City in 2022, but in his time with the Staffordshire outfit he scored just three goals in 50 appearances.

Dwight Gayle career stats (all comps, as of 01/02/24) Club Appearances Goals Stoke City 50 3 West Brom (loan) 41 24 Newcastle United 122 34 Crystal Palace 74 25 Peterborough United 29 13 Bishop's Stortford (loan) 44 29 Dagenham & Redbridge 20 7

Where will Dwight Gayle go next?

It remains to be seen where Gayle will end up, but after a year-and-a-half in the Championship where he has failed to set the world alight, a move to League One may be best.

Gayle would be a shrewd addition for most teams in the third tier - and there is no doubt he is still a striker with quality.

A drop down in level might be exactly what Gayle needs in order to kickstart his career once again.