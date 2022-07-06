Stoke City striker closing in on permanent departure

Stoke City striker Ethon Varian is closing in on a move to League of Ireland side Bohemians, a report from The Echo has claimed.

Varian joined Stoke’s youth setup back in 2018, but has yet to make a single first-team appearance for the Potters.

The 20-year-old did however, spend last season out on loan in the Scottish Championship, where he made 43 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions for Raith Rovers.

Now it seems as though the striker is set to be on the move again in the not too distant future, with the summer transfer window now open.

According to this latest update, Bohemians are close to completing a deal to sign Varian on permanent deal, a move that will take him to the club currently sixth in the Irish top-flight.

It is suggested that a deal could be done quickly enough for the striker to be part of the Bohemians squad that is set to UCD tomorrow evening.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a sensible move for Varian to make.

Given the fact that the striker has yet to force his way into the Potters’ senior side, and that his spell with Raith last season was far from prolific, he may struggle to force his way into Stoke’s side going forward.

However, this move is one that should allow him to exprience senior football on a regular basis, which is only to going help when it comes to his development.

That could open up more opportunities in the future for the 20-year-old, meaning this is a deal that looks to have the potential to work well for him.