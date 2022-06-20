Stoke City strike transfer agreement with Arsenal

Stoke City have announced their second arrival of the transfer window, with Arsenal defender Harry Clarke joining the Potters on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old had his stint at Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian – which was supposed to last until the summer of 2023 – cut short so he could link up with Michael O’Neill at the Bet365 Stadium.

And he now joins fellow defender Aden Flint at the Staffordshire club to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

Clarke joined the Arsenal academy in 2015 and had his first taste of senior football during the 2020-21 season on loan in League Two with Oldham Athletic.

In 2021-22, Clarke spent the entire campaign in Scotland’s top flight, firstly with Ross County where he played 17 times, scoring three goals, before then switching to Hibs in the January window.

Having featured eight times for the Edinburgh side, Clarke will now get his first taste of Championship football next season as Stoke look to put a squad together that is capable of breaking the top six for the first time since their Premier League relegation in 2018.

The Verdict

Capable of playing as a centre-back, right-back and also as a wing-back, Clarke certainly offers O’Neill a wide range of options in terms of versatility.

Having played as a wing-back for Hibernian, it may be a clear indication of where the Stoke boss is heading in terms of his formation next season as he potentially looks to stick with three centre-backs and wing-backs going forward.

Clarke though looks to be following the same path as Arsenal team-mate Dan Ballard, who has been out on loan in the last couple of seasons and could be set for a permanent exit to a Championship side.

There’s every chance that Clarke could be in the same situation next summer, but he first has to impress at Stoke.