Bristol Rovers will be aiming to make a positive start to their return to League One later this month under the guidance of manager Joey Barton.

The Gas secured promotion in extraordinary fashion on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign as they defeated Scunthorpe United 7-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Ahead of the new term, Rovers have managed to bolster their squad by signing four players this summer.

John Marquis, James Gibbons, Jordan Rossiter and James Connolly are all set to feature for the Gas next season after sealing permanent moves to the club.

Set to face Forest Green Rovers on July 30th, it will be intriguing to see whether Rovers are able to draft in some more players before this particular fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Bristol Rovers headlines that you might have missed…

Stoke City friendly set to be streamed

As confirmed by Rovers’ official website, tonight’s pre-season friendly with Stoke City will be streamed by the club.

If fans cannot make it to the stadium to watch their side in action, they will be able to catch the game from home.

Rovers are charging £5 to tune in to the match which is set to start at 7:45pm.

Reduced capacity for opening two league games

As a result of a pitch invasion during the second-half of the club’s clash with Scunthorpe earlier this year, Rovers have been informed by the EFL that they will have to play their first two home games with a reduced capacity.

A statement on the club’s website revealed that the Thatchers Terrace will be the area of the stadium that is affected by this reduction.

Fans will be relocated to the South Stand for the club’s meetings with Forest Green and Oxford United.

Rovers miss out on James Norwood signing

Despite being linked with a move for James Norwood this summer, Rovers have missed out on securing the forward’s services as he is set to feature for fellow League One side Barnsley next season.

A report from Football Insider last month suggested that the Gas were in advanced talks with Norwood over a move.

However, the 31-year-old signed an initial one-year deal at Oakwell on Saturday and could be in line to make his competitive debut for Barnsley when they face Plymouth Argyle at the end of July.