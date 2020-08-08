Stoke City still in the running for 22-y/o as Liverpool see bid rejected

Liverpool have had a £10 million bid rejected by Norwich City for defender Jamal Lewis.

Stoke City’s pursuit of defender ‘still a possibility’ as Liverpool see bid rejected

The 22-year-old left-back became the talk of a transfer upon Norwich City’s uninspiring relegation from the Premier League. He was linked with both Liverpool and Leicester City, with Stoke City emerging as surprise contenders.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in Lewis as cover for Andy Robertson but with Norwich rejecting the bid from Liverpool, it throws Lewis’ future up into the air.

According to Daily Star, Norwich are unhappy with how have Liverpool have ‘conducted themselves’ in their pursuit of Lewis.

Lewis made 28 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once as Daniel Farke’s side finish bottom of the pack. He featured 42 times in the 2018/19 season as they clinched promotion to the Premier League, but what league his future lies in is unknown.

Leicester haven’t yet made any formal enquiries, but Stoke were said to be readying a bid of the same amount for Lewis, as Michael O’Neill looks to build promotion contenders out of the Potters.

With Lewis said to be keen on the Anfield move though, it makes the chances of him moving to Stoke all the more unlikely.

But football has seen crazier deals gone down – if Liverpool don’t go back for Lewis, and O’Neill can convince him of the project at Stoke, then it could yet materialise.

The verdict

Lewis would be a great addition to any team in the Premier League, but given the quality and growing popularity of the Championship, don’t disregard the pull of a club like Stoke.

Their future looks bright under O’Neill, and a signing like Lewis would really be a statement of intent from the club.