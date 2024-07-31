Steven Schumacher has said that Stoke City are hopeful of having a few signings through the door sooner rather than later, as the arrival of Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers edges ever closer.

Stoke have signed three players so far in this summer transfer window, but that number is unlikely to stay as it is for too much longer. Gallagher is set to join the Potters, according to John Percy of the Telegraph, in a deal worth £1.5 million. The Lancashire side paid £5 million for him back in 2019.

There is expected to be some balancing of the numbers though, with midfielders Josh Laurent and Lewis Baker attracting interest from elsewhere in the EFL - Birmingham City and Blackburn, respectively.

Schumacher and his side need a much more productive summer than they had last time out to get themselves further up the Championship table, and the boss has hinted at what may be coming soon at the bet365 stadium.

Steven Schumacher's Stoke transfer window hopes

The former Plymouth Argyle manager has said that Stoke are: "hopefully not too far away from bringing a few bodies in," amid the Gallagher links.

"I’m not going to name names, I wouldn’t do that, but we’ve been working hard to try to get people into the squad," Schumacher told the Stoke Sentinel.

"Now we need more than one player, we need a few players and we need players with different attributes, as I always say, to complement the team and what we’ve already got. That’s what we’ll be trying to do and as soon as we can announce something I’m sure we will."

The expected arrival of the Blackburn striker isn't going to deter the Potters from getting more options in forward areas, according to Schumacher.

"I like having numerous strikers who can do different roles," the Potters boss added.

The manager doesn't have an abundance of top talismen at his disposal as things stand.

Niall Ennis and Ryan Mmaee are the two senior forwards in the squad, but Schumacher praised 18-year-old Emre Tezgel for how he played in the club's friendly against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

As well as targets in the forward areas, City are looking at other options across the pitch. Former Potter Harry Souttar has been linked with a loan move back to the bet365 stadium from Leicester City.

The Foxes bought him for £15 million when they were last in the Premier League, but the Australian international became an afterthought during Enzo Maresca's tenure at the King Power Stadium. Souttar is expected to make a temporary move away from Leicester this season.

The interest in Baker from Rovers could end up with an essential swap deal happening between the two Championship clubs, as Stoke are reportedly interested in Blackburn midfielder Lewis Travis.

It ended up being much more comfortable than was feared at one point, but there should be no glossing over the fact that City were in a relegation battle last season.

That was not the expectation at the start of the campaign. Many were impressed with their acquisitions but it all fell apart quite quickly, and they ended up being closer to the bottom three than they would have liked.

A full summer for Schumacher should stand them in better stead, but they haven't revolutionised their squad to the point that they feel like a safe bet for mid-table or better.

Viktor Johansson and Ben Gibson will be a big help in that regard - it remains to be seen what impact Eric Bocat and Gallagher can have.

Ultimately, they are still lacking in areas which is not a good place to be given how they ended up last time out. Action is needed in these final weeks of the window to put themselves in a more secure position.