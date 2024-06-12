Stoke City are plotting a potential move for Plymouth Argyle wide player Mickel Miller, according to a re[ort from TEAMtalk.

The Potters are preparing for their first full season under the management of Steven Schumacher, who departed Home Park to move to the bet365 Stadium last December after the club parted ways with Alex Neil.

In Staffordshire, the Stoke supporters have endured a miserable recent spell in the second tier, having failed to finish in the top half ever since their relegation from the Premier League back in 2018, and last season, for large parts, did nothing to change those feelings.

Regardless, Schumacher masterminded a run of just one defeat in the final eight Championship games - which included four victories - to finish six points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Argyle staved off relegation themselves through a final day victory over Hull City, and followed that up with the recent appointment of Wayne Rooney, who will also be preparing for another crack at the second tier following spells at Derby County and Birmingham City.

However, the England icon could lose an experienced man to the former Argyle boss.

Stoke City plot swoop for out-of-contract Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller

That's because, as per the aforementioned report from TEAMtalk, Stoke are said to be plotting a move to acquire the services of Argyle's Mickel Miller.

Following the conclusion of the Championship season, Plymouth announced their respective 'Retained List', which stated that the 28-year-old was one of three players holding talks with the hierarchy in Devon over a potential new contract, alongside Brendon Galloway and Will Jenkins Davies.

However, this fresh update sees the publication state that contract talks between Miller and the Argyle board have stalled at present, allowing for other sides to poach the winger on a free transfer, with his deal officially reaching its conclusion on June 30.

The report goes on to state that Miller fits the profile of player the Potters are looking to bring to the club over the course of the window, having shown the versatility to operate as a left wing-back, left-back and left winger.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk state that even since his move from Devon to Staffordshire, Schumacher has remained a great admirer of Miller's, having signed him at Home Park in the summer of 2022 from Rotherham United; also on a free transfer.

Stoke City face Championship competition for the services of Mickel Miller

Whilst the latest update on Miller's future with the Green Army has put Stoke on red alert, they aren't the only named second tier outfits interested in making a move for the former Hamilton Academical man.

That's because last month, it was claimed by Football Insider that the trio of Portsmouth, Oxford United and Preston North End had all expressed an interest in striking a free transfer of their own for the utility player.

Mickel Miller's 23/24 Championship Stats for Plymouth Argyle Total Matches Played 34 Matches Started 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 3 Interceptions per Game 0.8 Tackles per Game 1.4 Dribbled Past per Game 0.7 Duels Won per Game 3.8 Average Rating 6.64 All stats as per Sofascore

Pompey and the U's are both newly-promoted to the Championship and will aim to consolidate their positions, a fate Miller is extremely familiar with, having played a strong part in aiding Plymouth's eventual survival under the temporary guidance of Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip.

Stoke City are mastering the free agent market

Schumacher has rightfully earned the trust of the Stoke supporters ahead of his first pre-season in charge, and has so far mastered the free agent market with the signing of former Norwich City and Middlesbrough centre-back, Ben Gibson.

Last season saw a summer of major turnover, as 18 new signings moved to the Potteries on a permanent or temporary basis, which created an unsettled environment and therefore, inconsistency on the field.

It's no surprise that the 40-year-old is adopting a different approach, and whilst Miller isn't the flashiest of signings the club could make, as relayed by Sporting Director Jon Walters' recent comments, Schumacher undoubtedly knows his strengths more than most.

Therefore, given the opportunity to strike a deal on a free transfer, it makes perfect sense for both parties and gives the experienced and versatile wide player the chance to play his part in a long-term project where Stoke harbour ambitions of finally being a contender in the play-off mix.