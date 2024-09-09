Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher should have a stronger squad available to him against Oxford United this weekend in a boost to his side's hopes of victory.

The Potters have had a solid start to the new season, winning two of their first four matches before the international break paused the Championship for the first time.

Despite their victories, Schumacher's side have lost twice, including at Watford, where they were heavily beaten 3-0 in a disappointing display.

However, after a break from club football, Stoke supporters will be excited ahead of Saturday's clash with Oxford, with some first-team players potentially coming back into the squad after injury.

Stoke City team news ahead of Oxford United clash

They will also be boosted by two of their deadline day signings having the opportunity to make their debuts for the Potters after Tatsuki Seko and Tom Cannon both missed the 12pm deadline on Friday 30 August to be registered for the team's 1-0 away win against Plymouth Argyle.

Cannon will be hoping that he can get firing straight away following a summer-long transfer saga that involved multiple clubs.

After it originally looked like the striker was only going to be available on a permanent deal, Leicester City eventually decided to allow the 21-year-old out on loan, with Stoke winning the battle. He is now able to make his debut for the club, and with Schumacher lacking options upfront, it seems likely that he will have some involvement.

Seko was also forced to miss the game at Home Park after he was signed from Kawasaki Frontale. The Japanese midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Potters and could be a game-changer in the middle of the park this season.

Elsewhere, Enda Stevens could play a part for the first time in 2024/25. The left-back picked up a calf injury in pre-season and will be raring to go after having several issues with his fitness in the last year.

Michael Rose could join Stevens in making his first appearance of the campaign after he was injured against Crewe Alexandra before the season kicked off.

The 28-year-old rolled his ankle in the match, which left the Potters with just two senior centre-backs at the time. However, youngsters Ashley Phillips (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur) and Jaden Dixon have filled in excellently when needed.

Sam Gallagher is also nearing full fitness after injuring his calf in a friendly against Dutch club AZ Alkmaar at the start of August. The attacker had only joined Stoke four days prior but was forced off the pitch inside the first half-hour and has had to wait for his debut.

Stoke must start scoring goals and Cannon can help

Saturday's game will be matchday five in the Championship this season, and so far, the Potters have struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Schumacher's team have scored just three goals in the league, despite putting five past Middlesbrough in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

They need their new loan signing, Cannon, to provide from the off after having to utilise Emre Tezgel throughout the start of the campaign. While the 18-year-old is promising, he does not have the experience to lead the line on a consistent basis and will be a good back-up to the Leicester loanee.

Tom Cannon Championship Stats (TransferMarkt) Season/Club Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 - Preston North End 20 8 1 2023/24 - Leicester City 13 2 1

The boost that Cannon can give will be huge for Stoke's season and he will have to be sharp to give his team a chance of victory at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford are yet to be beaten at home in the Championship, having beaten both Norwich City and Preston North End, and will not roll over for the Potters' new striker.