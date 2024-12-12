It has certainly not been the start to life as Stoke City head coach that Narcis Pelach would have hoped for.

Stoke made the controversial decision to sack Steven Schumacher in September just five league games into the season, replacing him with Pelach, and given the Spaniard's lack of managerial experience, it was a big gamble by Sporting Director Jon Walters.

Schumacher had only been in charge of the Potters since December when he made the move from Plymouth Argyle, and following a tough start to his tenure, he comfortably kept the club in the Championship last season after an excellent end to the campaign.

The 40-year-old was allowed to rebuild his squad during the summer window, and his influence was clear in many of the transfer deals as Stoke completed a number of exciting loan signings, including Ashley Phillips, Andrew Moran, Lewis Koumas and Tom Cannon.

Just as they had been in previous years, the Potters remained inconsistent at the start of the season, but they looked as though they were finally heading in the right direction under Schumacher, so the news of his dismissal came as a big shock.

Walters took full responsibility for the managerial change, insisting that it was the right move to "serve the long-term interests" of the club, but almost three months into Pelach's tenure, it is difficult to see any signs of improvement.

Stoke City have gone backwards under Narcis Pelach

Pelach arrived at the bet365 Stadium with a strong reputation as a coach having had spells at Huddersfield Town and Norwich City, and he was always going to need time to settle into life as a Championship manager.

However, as many Stoke supporters were unhappy with Schumacher's exit, Pelach was never likely to be given a long period of goodwill, and his reign got off to the worst possible start as his side suffered back-to-back defeats against Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Pelach registered his first win at the third attempt with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Portsmouth in early October, and after a run of positive results over the following few weeks, it seemed as though Walters' bold move to replace Schumacher was starting to be rewarded.

However, the Potters are now without a win in their last six games, and they suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, with goals from Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo sealing all three points for the Hatters after Cannon had given Pelach's men an early lead.

It was a disappointing performance from Stoke as they fell to their latest defeat, and with the club now sitting 18th in the table, just four points clear of the bottom three, fears of another relegation battle are increasing.

Championship table (as it stands 11th December) Team P GD Pts 17 Derby County 20 -4 21 18 Stoke City 20 -5 21 19 QPR 20 -6 21 20 Oxford United 19 -10 18 21 Portsmouth 18 -9 17 22 Cardiff City 19 -13 17 23 Plymouth Argyle 19 -21 17 24 Hull City 20 -10 16

As Pelach continues to struggle, comparisons are naturally being made between him and Schumacher, and on current evidence, he will find it tough to match the record of his predecessor.

Steven Schumacher comparison increases Narcis Pelach scrutiny

Schumacher won 13, drew six and lost 13 of his 32 games in charge of Stoke, giving him a win percentage of 40.6%, and Pelach's record does not compare favourably with the 40-year-old.

Pelach has only won three of his first 16 games as Potters head coach, drawing six and losing seven, meaning he has a win percentage of just 18.8%, and he has a long way to go to equal Schumacher's record.

If Pelach is to achieve the same number of victories as Schumacher after 32 games, he will need to win 10 of his next 16 matches, but with tough fixtures to come over the winter period against the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion, it seems highly unlikely he will be able to do that.

While Pelach's job should not be under any immediate threat, it is difficult to argue against the claim that Stoke have regressed under his guidance, and both he and Walters could soon find themselves under serious pressure if results do not improve.

Pelach called for calm after the defeat at Luton in midweek, telling Stoke-on-Trent Live: "It felt like a step in the right direction but we didn't get at least point that can make you feel good away from home and now we find ourselves on this bad run.

“We are not the only team like that. We are six without a win but lots of teams go into that. Sunderland had gone six without a win before Saturday. We are conscious of it but we have to stay calm, keep working. We are a young side with exciting players and I'm sure we will a good run."

The 36-year-old may be correct that there is no reason to panic just yet, but after years of underachievement, the patience of Potters supporters is starting to wear thin, and with many still frustrated by Schumacher's departure, Pelach is facing an uphill battle to convince the fan base that he is the right man for the job.