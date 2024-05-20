Highlights Stoke City eye Sam McCallum for transfer as Norwich City prepare for a shake-up this summer.

McCallum's strong defensive stats make him a valuable asset to potential suitors in the market.

Norwich City are looking to clear the house of players ahead of new manager hire to rebuild for the upcoming season.

Stoke City are in the race to sign Norwich City’s Sam McCallum this summer.

According to Pink Un, the 23-year-old is being considered by the Potters ahead of the upcoming transfer market.

McCallum featured 27 times in the Championship this season as the Canaries earned a sixth place finish in the table (all stats from Fbref).

The full-back started 16 times in David Wagner’s side, as they missed out on a promotion chance with a play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United.

Planning is now underway behind the scenes for another year in the Championship, with the search beginning for a replacement for Wagner as manager after his dismissal last week.

Sam McCallum's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.95 Interceptions 2.75 Blocks 1.04 Clearances 3.79 Aerials won 3.30

Sam McCallum transfer interest

McCallum is out of contract in June, and could walk away from the Norfolk outfit for nothing if no extension is agreed.

It remains to be seen whether Norwich will look to negotiate terms on a new deal with the Englishman following the end of the season.

But Stoke are also showing an interest in signing the left-back following the end of the campaign, with Steven Schumacher keen to upgrade his first team options.

McCallum is not the only Norwich player on the verge of a potential exit from Carrow Road, with Dimitris Giannoulis also being considered for a move.

The 28-year-old is understood to be attracting interest from a number of clubs in Italy ahead of his contract’s expiration next month.

The pair are unlikely to be the only departures from Carrow Road this summer, with Danny Batth also expected to depart despite just signing for the club last summer from Sunderland.

Loan duo Sydney van Hooijdonk and Pedro Lima are also set to return to their respective parent clubs, indicating a busy summer for the Championship side.

However, the search for a new manager will likely need to be finalised first before any major decisions are made over potential signings.

Norwich City manager search

Norwich opted for a change in manager following the team’s 4-0 defeat to Leeds in the play-off semi-final last week.

Wagner had guided the team to a sixth place finish, but was unable to earn promotion with the club in his first full campaign at Carrow Road.

The German took charge in January 2023, and oversaw a 13th place finish last season.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed as his successor, but it appears that they will have a lot of work on their hands to help rebuild the first team squad.

Norwich clearing house ahead of new manager

The likely departure of these players is a signal that the club is willing to move on a lot of first team players ahead of appointing a new manager.

It is going to be a busy transfer window for Norwich, as new sporting director Ben Knapper will want to reshape the team for a more sustained promotion push.

This will be Knapper’s first summer market at the club, so this is his first real chance to make his mark on the first team.

He will work closely with the new manager in identifying key transfer targets, hence why these decisions on departures have likely been made without an appointment coming in just yet.