Bolton Wanderers were among the League One favourites ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. However, with expectations high, a disappointing start for Ian Evatt's side has caused dismay within certain quaters of the Trotters fan base. With Stoke City's recent sacking of Steven Schumacher, could the Lancashire club be tempted to replace their boss with the former Plymouth Argyle manager?

Following their opening day victory at Leyton Orient, it was hoped Evatt's side could go one step further than last season, which saw them fall at the final hurdle with a third-tier play-off final defeat to Oxford United at Wembley.

That may still turn out to be the case. It's still very early days, but Wanderers have picked up just one point in their subsequent four league games, losing their last three - including back-to-back home defeats against Exeter City and Huddersfield Town respectively - without scoring, much to the frustration of supporters.

Bolton Wanderers' first five League One results Date Opponent Result (Bolton first) 10/08/24 Leyton Orient (A) 2-1 18/08/24 Wrexham (H) 0-0 24/08/24 Charlton Athletic (A) 0-2 31/08/24 Exeter City (H) 0-2 14/09/24 Huddersfield Town (H) 0-4

Evatt strengthened his squad significantly over the summer, with the likes of Scott Arfield, Jay Matete, John McAtee and Chris Forino-Joseph joining an already talented squad that should be competing at the top end of the division.

Recent results, and the manner of the performances, have left many scratching their heads and wondering whether the former Barrow boss has taken the team as far as he can, having guided a club that had hit rock bottom to promotion from League Two in 2021, winning the 2023 EFL Trophy - ironically, beating Schumacher's Plymouth in the final - and turning them into a real force in the third-tier.

However, with successful League One operator Schumacher now available following his recent, somewhat questionable, sacking at Championship Stoke, it may be wise for the Wanderers board to consider replacing Evatt with the 40-year-old soon in an attempt to kick-start their season and push up the table.

Evatt to discuss his future with the Bolton hierarchy

42-year-old Evatt shares the supporters' frustrations, telling Bolton News that he'll meet with his superiors to "have some conversations and see what happens" in terms of his future with the club.

The former Chesterfield and Blackpool defender is clearly annoyed at the level of recent criticism, however, and feels his past achievements with the club deserve more consideration and respect from some, admitting: "I find that hard to take, find it slightly disrespectful.

"As I said, I have got one of the highest win ratios of any Bolton managers in history, back-to-back Wembley appearances in two years, a promotion, broken club record goals, but that is forgotten in football.

"It is five games in, and I am no longer good at my job, and it’s time to go, and that hurts."

Evatt's record deserves recognition, and his feelings of resentment towards those quick to assign blame are understandable, but modern day football can be a brutal business, and there's every chance that the recently departed Stoke boss is on the Trotters radar.

That said, Bolton are reported to be keeping faith with their manager for now, and he will be in the dugout for Saturday's home clash with Reading, a fixture that could make or break his Wanderers' future.

Bolton News have confirmed that changes to Evatt's backroom team are afoot, however, with first-team coach Matt Craddock likely to move on imminently following Stephen Crainey's arrival from nearby Wigan Athletic.

All associated with the club will hope Evatt can turn things around and the structural changes have a positive effect. The manager and club seem like an ideal match on the surface, and previous success proves that to be accurate. However, it's a results business in the here and now, and things need to improve quickly from a Bolton perspective.

Schumacher was successful in League One with Plymouth recently

Schumacher's availability will have been noted by many second and third tier clubs who have failed to start the season well.

The former Everton youngster, who had a 16-year playing career playing in the engine room for the likes of Bradford City, Crewe Alexandra and Bury, became part of Ryan Lowe's coaching staff at Gigg Lane, before joining the former striker when he took the reins at League One Plymouth.

While Lowe himself would move on to Championship side Preston North End in 2021, Schumacher took over as manager at Home Park.

Related "Pressure is growing" - Pundit makes claim on Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers future Bolton suffered a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town this weekend, which will apply the pressure on Ian Evatt's job.

The following campaign saw the former England youth international shake off the aforementioned EFL Trophy disappointment to guide Plymouth to the third-tier title, beating Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town side to top spot in a very competitive League One division, picking up Manager of the Year in the process.

Argyle started the 2023/24 Championship campaign solidly, but Schumacher was tempted to leave for divisional rivals Stoke just before Christmas.

His tenure in the Potteries was short-lived, but the Liverpool-born manager's stock remains very high, particularly for clubs like Bolton, who may see fit to approach him to replace Evatt, should they decide that's the best course of action.

The decision to stick with Evatt for now is all well and good at Bolton, but results will dictate how long that stance remains. With top League One managers like Schumacher on the market, it might force a decision sooner rather than later unless things pick up.