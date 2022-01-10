Stoke City startlet issues message as he reflects on dream debut

D’Margio Wright-Phillps wants to stay level-headed despite completing his dream of making his professional debut.

Wright-Phillips, 20, made his first appearance for Stoke City on Sunday afternoon as the Potters progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Leyton Orient.

“It has always been a dream of mine to make my professional debut, so it was special, I am ecstatic,” said Wright-Phillps, via the Stoke Sentinel.

“I want to keep playing, keep progressing and keep doing everything I can to make a successful career for myself.”

Wright-Phillips is a third-generation player, following in the footsteps of his father Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandfather Ian Wright. However, he’s adamant about following his own path on what he considers a long journey into his football career.

“I know there is a long road ahead, so I won’t be getting too carried away, but this is an incredible moment for me and my family, many of whom were at the game too,” he added.

“Belief is such an important factor and this sort of experience can only enhance my confidence, so I will use that, keep working as hard as I do and show everyone, especially the gaffer, what I am capable of.”

Wright-Phillips managed 84 minutes before being subbed off for 16-year old Emre Tezgel, who was also making his debut. Tezgel became Stoke City’s youngest ever player in doing so.

Stoke’s reward for their 2-0 victory will be the visit of Wigan Athletic in the Fourth Round on February 5.

Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points behind the play-off places. However, Michael O’Neill’s side have two games in hand on sixth place Huddersfield Town.

Their next league game is an away trip to Barnsley, who are 23rd in the league, on January 12.

The Verdict

This a great moment for the Wright-Phillips family. Having three generations of professional footballers is extremely rare so this is quite the achievement.

At 20-years old he still has so much ahead of him and that he recognises that is invaluable. By keeping his head on the ground, it can help with the development of his career.

He will have the absolute best help available to him if he is looking for advice, so he has laid the groundwork nicely for a solid base as he starts out in his career.