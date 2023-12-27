Highlights Stoke City's recent appointment of Steven Schumacher is a positive move for the club and shows a change in direction from their previous experienced manager strategy.

The club's previous attempts to appoint experienced Championship managers have failed to achieve success, with Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones both being disastrous appointments.

Schumacher, despite being new to the Championship, has made a positive start as Stoke City's manager and remains unbeaten, giving supporters reason to be hopeful.

Stoke City's recent appointment of Steven Schumacher has bucked the trend in terms of the club's managerial appointments since relegation to the Championship.

The Potters were relegated in 2018 and looked to make a much-anticipated immediate return to the Premier League, but nearly six years on, the club are still in the second division and are yet to finish higher than 14th place.

Stoke City's league finishes since relegation to the Championship Season Finish 2018/19 16th 2019/20 15th 2020/21 14th 2021/22 14th 2022/23 16th

The club opted for an experienced Championship manager in 2018, appointing Gary Rowett in the hope that he would take a vastly experienced squad, packed with Premier League players, back to the top tier of English football at the first attempt.

However, it backfired spectacularly with Rowett leaving the club in January after a dreadful start to the season.

Gary Rowett's disastrous spell as Stoke City manager

The Potters had a vastly experienced squad, with the likes of Joe Allen, Ashley Williams, Bojan, Peter Crouch and Bruno Martins Indi on their books.

The club recruited heavily in the summer of 2018, signing the likes of Sam Clucas, Tom Ince, Benik Afobe and James McClean as they looked to make an immediate return to the Premier League, and they were heavily tipped to do so.

However, they won just two league games before the start of October and had won just eight league games before he was sacked in January.

It proved a poor appointment, and Stoke didn't learn their lesson there.

Appointing the tried and trusted has failed for Stoke City

Stoke have traditionally appointed experienced managers during their time in the Championship, but it's got them nowhere. The one exception was appointing Nathan Jones in January 2019. The then Luton Town boss left the League One side for Stoke, but it proved yet another disastrous appointment for the club.

After a shambolic start to the 2019/20 season, which made Stoke relegation candidates, Jones was replaced by Michael O'Neill.

The Northern Irish man was experienced at international level, leading his country to the Round of 16 at Euro 2016. Albeit out of a bad bunch, O'Neill was arguably Stoke's best manager at Championship level, leading the club to two consecutive 14th place finishes before departing the club in August 2022.

Related It feels inevitable that 28-year-old will leave Stoke City next month: View Stoke City will take on a new look now that Steven Schumacher is in charge.

He was replaced by Alex Neil, another manager with vast experience at this level, but like his predecessors, he was unable to get a tune out of the players and was sacked in December 2023. It was clear that Stoke needed a change of direction, and needed to appoint someone who could break the mould of repeated lower mid-table finishes.

Steven Schumacher's appointment is a positive move for Stoke City

Schumacher is new to the Championship, having won promotion with Plymouth Argyle ahead of the 2022/23 season, but has made a positive start to life with his new club.

He's unbeaten as Potters' boss and a 3-1 win over Birmingham City has provided supporters with reason to be positive. At just 39-years-old, the appointment of the former Plymouth boss shows a real change in direction from Stoke's hierarchy.

It's remarkable that it's taken Stoke the best part of six years to realise their managerial appointment strategy clearly doesn't work. Stoke supporters will be desperately hoping the club have learned their lessons.