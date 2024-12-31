Stoke City are not considering Tony Mowbray as an option for the top job in Staffordshire.

This is according to TEAMtalk, who believe he’s not on the list of names under consideration for the Potters, despite the fact he’s ready to return to management.

Mowbray, 61, was forced to step back from the Birmingham City job in February, not that long after his arrival, due to a cancer diagnosis.

And he spent the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign out of action before quitting the job to focus on his recovery.

Treatment seems to have gone well though, and according to Alan Nixon, he is prepared to get himself back into the game after enjoying a sunshine holiday.

Having had success at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland before his very brief spell at Birmingham, he may be able to secure a return to the game sooner rather than later.

