Highlights Leeds United and Swansea have been linked with Josh Tymon this summer.

Reports this weekend suggest Stoke City are willing to cash in on the player.

Josh Tymon's game time at Stoke has been limited, and he may need to consider a move elsewhere for more opportunities.

Stoke City look to complete some final business with outgoings expected before the deadline.

Stoke have enjoyed a busy window so far with 14 new faces coming to Staffordshire.

Experienced EFL personnel in the form of Enda Stevens, Michael Rose and Daniel Johnson bolster the options at Alex Neil's disposal following an exodus of talent at the end of last season.

Recruitment has since taken a different route with an emphasis on talent from across the continent - wideman Mehdi Léris from Sampdoria one of the more recent acquisitions, while Ryan Mmaee and Wouter Burger boast European pedigree in both the forward and central midfield areas respectively.

A significant overhaul of players has led to a mix bag of form to kickstart the season, an opening 4-1 win against Rotherham United the perfect start to the campaign, along with an EFL Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion while picking up three points against Watford.

Defeats to Ipswich Town and Millwall this weekend, meanwhile, suggest they are far from the finished article as players become a cohesive unit on the field while Neil is tasked behind the scenes with finalising more ins and outs before September 1st with existing members of the Stoke squad falling down the pecking order.

What is the latest on Josh Tymon?

It had been previously reported by TEAMtalk Josh Tymon was of interest to Leeds United and Swansea City, with both clubs looking to bring in a more attacking full-back to deploy on the left-hand side of the defence.

This comes following Leeds' injury concerns in defence with Junior Firpo and Leo Hjelde sidelined, while the Swans look to bolster in the absence of Ryan Manning with Josh Key currently brought in to fill the role.

A recent update from Alan Nixon, meanwhile, suggests Stoke City are willing to let the player go.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the bet365 Stadium, starting just one Championship game so far this season and could be a valuable opportunity for the full-back to begin a new chapter in his career.

What competition does he face at Stoke City?

The arrival of Enda Stevens after leaving Sheffield United has provided a hammer blow to Tymon's game time, both in a full-back and wing-back capacity on the left-hand side of the defence.

The former Hull City man played 44 league games in the 2021/22 season, with that number declining last season to 28 matches with just 19 starts.

Just the one league and cup start against West Bromwich Albion highlights his position as a first-team regular is in jeopardy with the experienced Stevens preferred to him so far this season.

Would this be a good move for Josh Tymon?

For Tymon, if a reduction in game time is a dealbreaker for him, a move elsewhere may be the right decision, but does leave Stoke City without a like-for-like alternative to Stevens in the event of suspension or injury.

A switch to Elland Road would be an intriguing one as it could potentially be a step up the division with a recently-relegated side but upon the return of Junior Firpo in particular, would likely face the same issues for game time he does currently.

Swansea's Josh Key has impressed in his own right since arriving from Exeter City this summer when deployed in the left wing-back role. Tymon's extra second-tier experience, however, would be a valued addition to their ranks and would lead to two dependable options in that position - which can be said currently at Stoke.

If Stoke are looking to bring in some more funds to balance the books or fund any more incomings, then this might be the best bet for both parties, but Tymon will need to be smart in his decision if game time is a big factor and will need to impress from the off, whoever he joins.