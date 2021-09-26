Stoke City speaks out on significant individual moment from win over Hull

Stoke City defender Demeaco Duhaney has expressed his delight at making his home debut for the club in their 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Following his release from Championship rivals Huddersfield Town at the end of his contract during the summer, Duhaney spent a portion of pre-season on trial with the Potters.

That eventually led to the 22-year-old signing a short-term deal with Stoke on the final day of the summer transfer, with his contract initially set to keep him at the Bet365 Stadium until January.

Duhaney then made his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup defeat away at Watford on Tuesday night, and kept his place in the starting lineup for the Potters’ clash with Hull on Saturday.

The right-back went on to produce an impressive performance over the course of the 90 minutes, as goals from Mario Vrancic and Nick Powell secured a 2-0 win for Stoke that keeps them in the Championship play-off places.

Now it seems as though Duhaney certainly enjoyed his first experience of playing on home soil for Stoke, not least with the backing he received from the club’s fans.

Taking to Twitter to react to that win for the Potters, Duhaney said: “Three points. Home debut. Some fans!”

Next up for Duhaney and Stoke, is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

It does feel as though you have to be rather pleased for Duhaney with what he has done here.

Having been released by Huddersfield at the end of last season without getting many opportunities for the Terries, he may have wondered whether he would get another chance in the Championship.

That however, is something that has now arrived with him earning this deal with Stoke, and it does seem as though he is certainly keen to make the most of it, which you can understand after the Potters strong start to the season.

Indeed, if Duhaney continues to impress as he did on Saturday, he may well have a decent chance of securing an extension to his contract at the Bet365 Stadium beyond January.