Stoke City, Southampton transfer development emerges

Stoke City could offload Jack Butland to Southampton this summer, with Angus Gunn potentially heading the other way to link up with Michael O’Neill’s side.

Butland has been with Stoke since January 2013 and has stuck by the Potters over the last two seasons despite their relegation into the Championship.

The 27-year-old has struggled to find his best levels of form, but still made 35 appearances last season as O’Neill’s side avoided relegation. However, Butland didn’t feature in the run-in as three victories from their final four games secured the Potters’ Championship status.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Stoke City actually true?

1 of 10 The Bet365 Stadium holds over 31,000 fans. True or false? True False

In terms of Butland’s future, it might be away from the bet365 Stadium, with Paul Joyce at the Times reporting that he may be on his way to Southampton this summer.

Southampton showing interest in Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland. Angus Gunn could move in the opposite direction. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 20, 2020

A twist on the back of that deal could see Gunn head in the opposite direction.

The 24-year-old has been with Southampton since the summer of 2018, with the Saints taking a chance on the young goalkeeper, who progressed through the ranks at Manchester City.

Gunn never made a senior appearance for City, but impressed out on loan with Norwich City before making the move to Southampton.

He has made just 30 senior appearances for the Saints.

The Verdict

This is an interesting opportunity for Stoke and one that they could come out of really well.

Butland has lost his way, there’s no denying that and moving him out to Southampton would be a strong move, if Gunn was coming the other way.

The 24-year-old is a really strong option to have around in the Championship, with much more potential than Butland.

The finances of any deal remain unclear, but this is something Stoke need to push for.

Thoughts? Let us know!