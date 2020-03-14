Stoke City showing why organisation over style will keep you away from relegation battle: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

Stoke City have had a really mediocre season so far, and expectations that were set at the start of the campaign have not been met with the club still in relegation trouble.

There are now just nine games remaining of the current season, and as much as it’s looking likely they will stay in the division, there is still a chance they could make the plunge.

However, they have been doing things that other sides who are facing the drop haven’t been doing. The key word in their recent resurgence is organisation, and that’s what new manager Michael O’Neill has brought to the side.

O’Neill came in as manager after Nathan Jones was sacked as boss following what had been a disastrous start to the season.

Now, Stoke are beginning to look-up and are seeing progress in their game, something they haven’t seen in the side for many years due to a variety of different reasons effecting the club.

The Potters have started to pick up their home form, something that was so crucial to their good years in the Premier League. They’ve beaten sides such as Cardiff City, Hull City and Charlton Athletic in front of their own fans, and it’s been through O’Neill making them a tough side to play against once more.

He’s lined them up with the first intention of the side not to concede and that’s vitally important when it comes to a team competing in the relegation battle. His side are resolute, they’re not a team with a specific style of any sort but they all know their duties, something that Jones couldn’t install into the side.

The professional job is slowly starting to get more and more results in the division, and the Potters have conceded just two goals in their last four Championship games. It’s now given something for O’Neill to build on, and if he can guide them to safety, then next season could be an opportunity for his side to push on and show that they are now capable of competing with the top teams in the league.

Yes, there is still a lot of work to be done, but Stoke and O’Neill are showing that with organisation within the side you can escape from relegation trouble.