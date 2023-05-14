Stoke City are set for a very busy summer as Alex Neil looks to build a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion.

This was the Potters’ fifth consecutive campaign outside the Premier League, and they’ve recorded bottom half finishes each year. Quite simply, it’s nowhere near good enough considering the money that has been put in.

Given the constant underachievement, fans have been desperate for a clearout for a while now, and it appears they will finally get their wish this summer.

That’s after it was confirmed that seven players would be leaving the Bet365 Stadium, whilst there is a hope that they will be able to operate with a bit more freedom this summer when it comes to spending.

Therefore, Neil will hope to make some statement signings in the summer, and one man who should be on his radar is David Turnbull.

The Celtic midfielder has failed to establish himself as a regular in Ange Postecoglou’s dominant Hoops side, with the vast majority of his 26 appearances coming from the bench.

At 23, Turnbull is reaching a critical period in his career where he needs to be playing each week. And, the reality is that it won’t happen at Parkhead, as there are several players ahead of him in the pecking order, and new recruits could arrive in the summer.

Plus, with the former Motherwell man out of contract in 2024, the Scottish champions know that this summer is the last chance to get a decent fee for the midfielder.

So, whilst it would be a shame for the Scotland international that he hasn’t gone on to fulfil his potential in Glasgow, circumstances mean his career has stalled.

From Stoke’s perspective, they would welcome Turnbull with open arms, as he has qualities that they’re lacking. Four goals and six assists from his limited minutes this season show that he has real ability when going forward, and he could flourish playing regularly.

He is someone who is progressive in the way he plays, he can drive forward, and he takes risks. Admittedly, he can be frustrating at times, but he could star in the Championship.

Furthermore, he should suit the recruitment strategy the club wants to adopt. Given his age, Turnbull has room to improve, and if he does hit the heights many think he is capable of, he could be sold on for a significant sum in the future.

Stoke are ready to embark on a huge summer, and Neil must bring in quality if he is going to achieve his objectives at the club. Leaning on his knowledge of Scottish football and bringing in Turnbull from Celtic may be a tall order, but it’s the sort of signing he should be pushing for.