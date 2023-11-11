Stoke City had a very exciting transfer window in the summer, and they would benefit even more if they continued to use that strategy in future windows especially with January fast approaching.

Since the club's relegation back in 2018, they have failed to threaten the promotion places in every season and a reason for that has come down to some poor recruitment.

That has seemingly changed though as the Potters signed a handful of young players from various different leagues this past summer, which gave the fans optimism heading into the new season.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Now the hope will be that Stoke carry on this trend, and they may have to compete with Leicester City as well as Premier League ever-presents Everton for another young player.

Who is Dylan Sloan?

Dylan Sloan is a 19-year-old versatile midfielder who can play in a deep or advanced role playing in the Northern Ireland first tier for Larne FC.

He has made himself a regular name on the team sheet so far this season after a couple of years of being around the senior squad ready to breakthrough.

And due to his performances in the Northern Irish Premiership this season, he has recently been attracting interest and according to Football Insider, Stoke are one of three sides interested in signing him.

Has Stoke's new transfer strategy paid off so far?

Stoke have brought talent from overseas in such as Andre Vidigal, Wouter Burger, Mehdi Leris and Ryan Mmaee, who have all had varying degrees of success so far.

There has also been other young signings, such as Nikola Jojic and Jun-ho Bae, with the club really looking to build for the future, so realistically, only time will tell about the new strategy - but one thing is for certain is that it is certainly exciting.

Former Sunderland manager Alex Neil certainly has a big job on his hands integrating so many players, but the important thing is that they know they will get playing time.

Therefore, they are given the chance to excel with some players doing that so far hence why there is every need to carry on the new recruitment strategy forward.

Should Sloan join Stoke over Everton and Leicester City?

Moving from the Northern Irish league to one of the top two divisions in England realistically should be a no-brainer for Sloan, even if it will be a big jump for him.

It will be a natural way to progress being around better players in training and also coming up against better players in games.

Stoke on paper would appear to make the most sense for him due to the fact he would most probably get more senior game time there at a quicker rate.

Everton and Leicester City have plenty of experience in the midfield positions so the chances may be few and far between compared to under Neil.

The fact that there is also not a lot of pressure on this Stoke side to be involved in promotion fights will also help Sloan settle in, whereas compared to the Foxes they are expected to win the league title without a fuss.

As well as that, Everton have serious pressure on them to be much improved after nearly suffering relegation, so everything points to a move to Stoke being ideal for the youngster who is set for an exciting future at the top level.