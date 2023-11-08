Highlights Stoke City are likely to make changes to their squad during the January transfer window after a busy summer window.

The club is currently facing difficulties in the goalkeeping department due to a loan recall of their number one goalkeeper, Mark Travers.

Stoke should consider pursuing Manchester City's Zack Steffen as a potential goalkeeper option, as he has experience at a high level and has excelled in the Championship.

Stoke City are likely going to use the upcoming January transfer window as a chance to add to their ranks.

The Potters were very busy in the summer transfer window, as the club’s hierarchy significantly backed manager Alex Neil to make the changes he felt were needed.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

There were several new faces brought to the club, but given their start to the season, it may be that Neil looks to make some more changes in January.

One area that is likely going to be looked at is the goalkeeping department after a decision that has left the club in a difficult situation for the next few weeks.

What is Stoke City’s current goalkeeping situation?

One of the many signings Stoke made in the summer was bringing goalkeeper Mark Travers to the club on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

Neil obviously wanted to strengthen this position, as Travers was brought in and instantly became the club’s number one, playing every minute in the Championship.

However, the Potters suffered a blow at the end of October, as Bournemouth were given permission to recall Travers after suffering injuries to their two regular goalkeepers.

This has meant that Neil has had to turn to back up choice Jack Bonham in the last two games and will likely have to do so until January.

The Stoke boss wasn’t obviously convinced by Bonham, and that is why Travers was brought in. So, if Stoke are going to look for a new goalkeeper in January, they may be wisely looking in the direction of Manchester City and Zack Steffen.

Stoke City should turn to Manchester City and Zack Steffen after recent development

Stoke will likely be looking at suitable options to come in and be their new goalkeeper, and who better than Steffen, who has plenty of experience at this level.

The American has been on the books at the Etihad since 2019, and while he’s played 21 games for the club, he has never really been given a chance due to the signing of Ederson.

Due to Ederson, Steffen has found himself on the sidelines whenever he has been at City. So, it comes as no surprise to see that the Premier League side is looking to let the 28-year-old leave in 2024.

Football Insider are reporting that City don’t see Steffen having a long-term future at the club, as he’s fallen down the pecking order and has had recent knee injury troubles.

The American is out of contract in 2025, and it seems City are keen to move the goalkeeper on as soon as possible, so they can receive a fee for the player.

This news should spark Stoke’s interest, as while he has struggled at City, Steffen has excelled in the Championship.

Steffen spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, making himself one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

The 28-year-old played 44 times in the league, and during it, he averaged 2.4 saves per game, with 0.2 in the six-yard box, 1.5 in the penalty area, and 0.7 outside of the box.

The goalkeeper is also a player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, which would ideally suit, as most modern-day goalkeepers are required to be.

For Middlesbrough, he averaged 31.1 passes per game, with 73.4% successful, and he even managed to claim an assist, as per WhoScored.com.

Steffen is currently recovering from a knee injury, but given the stance City are taking and the fact Stoke are in need of a new goalkeeper, Steffen could be a perfect solution, as he would solve their short-term and long-term problems.