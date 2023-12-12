Highlights Stoke City's previous managers have struggled to make an impact, leading to Neil's departure after just 15 months.

Stoke City should consider a more modern approach and look for a promising coach rather than a traditional man-manager.

Kim Hellberg, who has achieved success with IFK Varnamo in Sweden's top flight, could be a suitable candidate to replace Neil at Stoke.

The managerial merry go round in the Championship has been in full swing once more over the last week or so, with Stoke City one of those clubs looking for a new face to take them forwards.

After his predecessor lasted over two-and-a-half years in the dugout at the Bet365 Stadium, Alex Neil was not afforded that same amount of time, with the Scotsman getting 15 months before receiving his marching orders on Sunday.

Neil struggled to get to grips with the task at hand at the Potters, much like past bosses Nathan Jones and Gary Rowett also faltered, but after finishing in the bottom half of the Championship last season, 19 new players were signed to reform the Stoke squad.

Recent results though by and large have been poor, and Saturday's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday left co-chairman Peter and John Coates no option but to relieve Neil of his duties.

Who will replace him though at City? Names such as Dean Smith and John Eustace have been mentioned as early candidates, but every manager that Stoke have had in the Championship has been from the British Isles - it may now be time for a change to a more modern approach.

Six of Stoke's permanent summer arrivals came from overseas clubs and in general there is a strong foreign contingent among the squad now, so it may be worth going down the route of a promising coach rather than a man-manager.

Stoke City should look to Hellberg as Neil replacement

And one man who they could look towards is someone that has reportedly been in talks with Sunderland - who have become rivals with Stoke thanks to Neil's move from the Stadium of Light to Staffordshire back in 2022.

Despite the size of the Black Cats as a club, Neil still jumped ship despite Stoke being a divisional rival, but the Wearsiders did just fine without him as their boss last season.

With Neil's successor Tony Mowbray now gone though, the North East outfit are looking for a new face, and Kim Hellberg is one of the names that has reportedly held talks with the hierarchy there.

Hellberg will be little known in this country, but he started his managerial career in his 20's in the lower reaches of Swedish football and has worked his way up to the top flight, taking charge of IFK Varnamo when they were promoted to the Allsvenskan for the 2022 season.

In his two years there, Hellberg has guided the minnows to 10th and fifth-placed finishes out of 16 teams, which is a remarkable achievement and has got him noticed.

The 35-year-old is departing Varnamo by the end of 2023 for a fresh challenge, and that could come in England - it doesn't have to be with Sunderland though.

They have several names on their radar, including Stade de Reims boss Will Still, so Hellberg isn't guaranteed the job at all - that is where Stoke could swoop in.

A change of style is needed from the Potters in regards to their managerial appointments - they have gone with tried and tested in the Championship and it hasn't worked, and with the top two coaches in the league right now in the form of Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna were relatively inexperienced before being appointed at Leicester and Ipswich respectively.

Kim Hellberg's style of play

There have been a few analysis pieces done on Hellberg's methods and tactics at Varnamo, but he is clearly doing something right to get a relatively small Swedish club to their highest positions in their history.

Hellberg likes his side to play out from the back though with intricate passing manouevres, and there is a focus on building through the middle in the first two thirds before then bringing the touchline-hugging wingers into play.

The most similar manager it can be compared to is Maresca, who adopts a similar approach at Leicester with narrow-sitting full-backs, and he's not exactly doing too badly right now.

Hellberg doesn't have the experience of managing a squad with lots of big earners in there and players with proper international experience, but he is on an upward trajectory and the Stoke powers-that-be could do a lot worse than giving him a chance.