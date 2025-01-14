Sheffield United are set to step up their interest in Leicester City forward Tom Cannon this week amid competition from Championship rivals.

According to Teamtalk reporter Fraser Fletcher, the Blades are ready to ramp up their pursuit of the forward in the coming days.

It has also been claimed by Alan Nixon that the Yorkshire outfit are hoping to seal an agreement as early as Tuesday and are ready to pay up to £7m for his services, with Sunderland also monitoring the situation.

Cannon is currently on loan at Stoke City, where he has been a regular fixture of their team this season.

The 22-year-old has contributed nine goals and one assist for the Potters this term, having made 22 appearances in the second division.

Tom Cannon's stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 14th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.29 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.28 Shots 2.52 Assists 0.05 Expected assists (xAG) 0.04 npxG + xAG 0.32 Shot-creating actions 1.55

Tom Cannon transfer latest

There are up to five sides monitoring the situation surrounding Cannon’s future this January.

Sheffield United are leading the way, with it being reported that they could even come to an agreement with Leicester as early as Tuesday.

Chris Wilder is keen to improve his attacking options before the 3 February deadline amid the team’s push for promotion to the Premier League.

It has been reported by The Sun that both Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town are also among the clubs eyeing a move for Cannon, with Sunderland also providing competition.

This would come as a blow to Stoke, with Leicester able to recall the player and send him back out on loan elsewhere as part of their initial agreement in the summer.

However, Foxes manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has claimed, via Leicestershire Live, that it is possible he remains with the Potters for the remainder of the season.

It has also been reported by Sky Sports that Sheffield United are in the mix for Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz, and it remains unclear whether the Yorkshire outfit would consider adding both to Wilder’s team this January.

Sheffield United recent form

Sheffield United were eliminated from the FA Cup last weekend, losing 1-0 to Cardiff City in the third round of the competition.

Their league form has also hit a rough patch, with the Blades winning just one of their last four in the Championship.

This has left Wilder’s side third in the table, one point behind leaders Leeds United after 26 games.

Next up for Sheffield United is a home clash with Norwich City on 18 January.

Sheffield United adding extra firepower is needed

Sheffield United should be looking to add something extra in attack, and Cannon could be what they need.

He’s performed well for Stoke this season, and there is no doubt that his premature departure would be a real blow to the squad.

The opportunity to move to a promotion challenging side would also be a step up for him, and he has experience at that level from last season at Leicester.

He is a proven goal scorer at this level, so it’s no surprise there are so many clubs seeking his signature.