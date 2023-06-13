Aston Villa’s Adam Henshall has rejected the chance to join Stoke City as their new head of recruitment.

Who is Adam Henshall?

Henshall, who joined Villa in 2021, is currently the head of emerging talents and loans at Villa Park, and is highly regarded at the club for the work he has done over the past few years.

Prior to that, Henshall had been involved with recruitment and analysis with Leicester City, and he was with Doncaster Rovers before making the move to the West Midlands.

And, it appears that he caught the attention of the Potters, as Birmingham Live revealed that they had approached Henshall about becoming their new head of recruitment, whilst he was also of interest from other clubs in the Football League.

However, the same update has stated that Henshall ‘turned down the opportunity’ to move to the Bet365 Stadium, as he remains with Villa.

Stoke’s search for a head of recruitment has taken them to Jared Dublin, who had been in a senior scouting position at Reading, but he is believed to have agreed to take the role.

Stoke City summer transfer plans

This is a massive summer for Stoke, and it’s crucial that they get this head of recruitment position sorted quickly, as it’s obviously very important to what happens in the coming months. It’s a role that will have a close relationship with Alex Neil, and the Potters need to be ready to press on and add to their squad.

The past few years have been unacceptable in terms of where Stoke have finished in the Championship, and a lot of that has been down to poor recruitment. So, there will be a lot of pressure and expectancy on the next man to deliver success.

Clearly, Henshall decided that the role wasn’t for him, and that was a blow for Stoke because he has a good CV in recruitment. Yet, Dublin also looks a good option, and it appears he will now take the job ahead of strengthening the squad this summer. Then, it will be about getting to work as quickly as possible because it's clear that this Stoke group needs improving, as a lot of the key players from last season were on loan, so they will need to be replaced as Neil seeks a squad that can push for a top six finish in 12 months time.