Stoke City set to win the race to sign Southampton midfielder

Stoke City are set to complete the loan signing of Will Smallbone, according to the Daily Mail.

The Irishman has agreed a contract extension with Southampton, which will then allow him to leave the club on a temporary basis.

Smallbone had two years existing on his current deal, but the club wanted to tie him down to a longer period before allowing his exit on loan.

The Potters have beaten out Hull City and Rotherham United to the signing of the 22-year old, who has impressed in recent months for both club and country.

The midfielder ended last season with a good run of performances with the Ireland U21s side, scoring three and assisting one, while also contributing as part of the Saints’ pre-season tour.

Smallbone made his breakthrough into the Southampton team in 2020 having graduated from the club’s academy.

But injuries have held back his progress over the last 12 to 18 months.

It is hoped that he will be available for the start of the season, which kicks off next weekend.

Stoke begin the new Championship campaign with a trip to the Den to face Millwall on July 30, as Michael O’Neill’s side aim for a competitive season ahead.

The Verdict

Smallbone burst onto the scene with a lot of expectation that he could become a consistent Premier League starter for Southampton.

But injuries have really hampered his development and seen him fall down the pecking order of Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side.

A move to Stoke should be an ideal destination for him to prove his readiness for the top flight.

Earning consistent game time will be crucial, as will maintaining his fitness over the course of a full campaign.

This could be just the move the midfielder needed to get his career right back on track following some impressive displays in recent months.