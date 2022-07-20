Stoke City set to win race for in demand Newcastle player

Stoke City are closing in on the signing of Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy has reported.

Gayle has seemingly been made available for transfer by the Magpies this summer, and several Championship clubs have been credited with an interest in the 32-year-old.

Which ten of these 25 Stoke City facts are fake?

1 of 25 1. Gavin Kilkenny joined from Bournemouth this summer Real Fake

Now however, it seems as though it is the Potters who will in fact win the race to secure the services of the striker.

According to this latest update from Percy, it is Stoke who are now close to completing the signing of Gayle, in what will apparently be a permanent deal for the Potters.

Stoke are close to signing Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, who has completed the first part of his medical today. Permanent deal, set to be announced this week #scfc #nufc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 20, 2022

It is thought that the striker completed the first part of his medical with the Championship club today, and a deal could be announced this week.

If confirmed, Gayle could become Stoke’s sixth senior signing of the summer transfer window, followng Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Liam McCarron and the on-loan duo of Harry Clarke and Gavin Kilkenny in joining Michael O’Neill’s side.

The Verdict

This does look as though it would be an excellent signing for Stoke if they get it done.

The Potters are short on options in attack this moment, with only Jacob Brown and Tyrese Campbell available as established centre forward options at the club.

However, the addition of Gayle will provide the club with a proven source of goals at Championship level, and someone with the experience to provide those young forwards with plenty of insight.

Given the level of interest there has been in the 32-year-old this summer, confirming this deal would surely also represent a major statement of intent from Stoke ahead of the new campaign.