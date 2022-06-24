Stoke City set to suffer key player departure as Championship rival put on high alert

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen is set to depart the bet365 Stadium and bring his six-year stay at the club to an end, as per this morning’s Twitter update from The Telegraph journalist John Percy.

The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer and with the Welshman yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms in Staffordshire, speculation has continued to swirl about his future.

The Potters’ Championship rivals Swansea City have been linked with the midfielder in recent months and Stoke-on-Trent Live even claimed that he was seeking a “return closer to his Welsh roots”.

Regardless, Michael O’Neill’s side went ahead and offered the 32-year-old fresh terms to remain at the bet365 Stadium after continuing to be a key first-teamer for the club, making a very respectable 43 competitive appearances last term with 40 of these displays coming in the second tier.

However, he is now set to leave, though it’s currently unclear whether he will end up with Swansea following Russell Martin’s comments on a potential move, with the ex-Norwich City defender seemingly ruling out an imminent approach for their former player.

But as per Percy’s update, the Swans are still a potential destination for the experienced midfielder, though they may face considerable competition for his signature.

The Verdict:

This is a blow for the Staffordshire outfit because he was a reliable figure despite the Potters’ disappointing league finishes in recent years, making a respectable contribution to their cause in recent years.

However, one thing that will soften the blow is the fact they have managed to bring in Josh Laurent, a player that can sit in a defensive midfield role and provide real energy in the middle of the park.

At 27, the Reading man is also a longer-term option as opposed to Allen and it may even benefit O’Neill’s side by freshening things up once more, with Allen potentially benefitting from a move elsewhere too.

Swansea would be a good option for Allen considering they are another team building towards promotion and a return home will be tempting, so it will be interesting to see if he does get an offer from Martin’s side.

If he does, the 32-year-old should look to take it because he could thrive in a familiar setting and could have at least a couple of years of second-tier football left in the tank, making this an ideal agreement for all parties.