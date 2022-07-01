Stoke City set to secure signing of 22-year-old from AFC Bournemouth

Following a mid-table 14th place finish last season, Michael O’Neill is keen to add to his Stoke City side in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

There have been some good signings at the Bet365 Stadium so far this summer and according to the Independent.ie, the Potters are set to add more to their squad with the loan signing of Gavin Kilkenny from Bournemouth.

The report states that the midfielder is set to travel to the club today for his medical and to complete the deal ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old was part of the Bournemouth side that gained promotion to the top flight last season and had his part to play as he made 14 league appearances for his side.

However, after Christmas he managed to get just one league game under his belt meaning a transfer looked likely to be on the cards this summer.

Nevertheless, Kilkenny has been an important part of the Republic of Ireland’s U21 squad and looks to possess plenty of potential.

Therefore, ensuring he passes his medical, the young player is set to be a Potter and will hope he can have a role to play in the side’s Championship campaign next season.

The Verdict:

This seems like a very sensible transfer for all parties and one where everyone benefits.

Kilkenny has had an opportunity at Bournemouth so far and whilst it’s clear there is potential there, he wasn’t quite ready to become a regular part of the side last season, especially as the Cherries were pushing for promotion.

Therefore, with Scott Parker’s side having gained promotion to the top flight, the 22-year-old was never going to get the chance to play regular football in the upcoming season, yet this seems to be exactly what he needs at this stage.

Michael O’Neill is trying to add to his squad over summer and this would be a youthful signing that could add talent to his squad and allow the player to get game time. Yet, it wouldn’t be too much for the youngster either and seems like the right move to give him the opportunity to develop his game.

Then next summer, Parker will be able to assess where both the club and the player are at and see whether he is ready for the Cherries first team.