Highlights Stoke City are set to sign AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on a permanent deal, according to reports.

Travers is reportedly undergoing his medical on Tuesday.

Stoke City turned their attention to the 24-year-old after being unable to get a deal done for Wolves' Matija Sarkic.

With Alex Neil in charge for his first summer transfer window at Stoke City, the Potters boss has the chance to really put his stamp on things at the Bet 365 Stadium.

So far this summer, the 42-year-old boss has already brought in plenty of new faces, for example.

Chiquinho and Ki-Jana However have both arrived on loan from Wolves, for example, whilst elsewhere, there have been several permanent additions.

That list includes Andre Vidigal, Daniel Johnson, Enda Stevens, Michael Rose and Ben Pearson.

There could have been more through the door already had the club not missed out on Matija Sarkic recently, but Alex Neil already looks as though he has put that deal behind him.

What is the latest Stoke City transfer news?

That is according to national reports, which claim that Stoke City are set to sign AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on a permanent deal.

That is according to John Percy of The Telegraph, who reports that Travis' arrival is 'imminent'.

Indeed, the player is said to be having his medical today after Stoke and Bournemouth agreed a deal.

As Mike McGrath, also of The Telegraph, reported earlier this month when the Sarkic deal fell through, Stoke then turned their attention to Travers.

McGrath also revealed that Millwall were previously interested in signing Travers, too.

Who is Mark Travers?

Mark Travers is a 24-year-old goalkeeper that looks to soon be playing his football for Stoke City in the Championship.

The Irish goalkeeper came through the youth ranks at AFC Bournemouth, and went on to make 70 senior appearances for the Cherries.

This included 45 outings in the 2021/22 season as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

However, in the top flight, Travers featured just 12 times last campaign, with experienced Brazilian goalkeeper Neto preferred.

Travers is also a full international for the Republic of Ireland, having been capped three times by his country.

Will Mark Travers be number one at Stoke City?

When you take a look at Stoke City's current goalkeeping options, it does seem very, very likely that Mark Travers will be the number one goalkeeper at the Bet 365 Stadium next season and beyond.

With Jack Bonham, Frank Fielding and Blondy Nna Noukeu for competition, Travers is by far the standout name.

Furthermore, given he is departing a club where he is not currently a starter, and dropping down a division to do so, one assumes Travers would have sought assurances over his playing time.