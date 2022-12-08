Stoke City will be handed a six-figure financial boost thanks to Harry Souttar’s participation in the World Cup.

The centre-back returned to fitness after a long-term knee injury in time to head to the World Cup in Qatar to represent Australia.

Souttar had been out since last November as a result of a knee injury but returned to fitness just before the global competition.

He made his comeback in the 2-0 win over Luton Town in November, before being named in the Australia squad just two days earlier.

The centre-back was in fine form for Australia, playing a starring role as they made it beyond the group stage for just the second time in their history.

The Stoke man played the full 90 minutes of the three games against France, Tunisia and Denmark, helping his nation keep a clean sheet in 1-0 wins in the latter two games.

That meant Australia qualified for the knockout stage where they were beaten by Argentina with Souttar playing once again.

Due to Australia’s run in the competition, it has seen Stoke benefit receive fr0m a windfall from FIFA’s Clubs Benefits programme.

It was announced by FIFA back in October that clubs would receive a sum for every player who participates in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The payment is made based on how long a player is involved in the tournament with sides receiving a fee of around £8,202 for every day that the player is away from the club, including official preparation days.

With Australia making the knockout stages, it has increased the money that Stoke will receive for Souttar’s participation.

Based on being involved in the competition for a total of 20 days, Souttar’s involvement has meant Stoke will receive around £164,040 from FIFA and with the transfer window just around the corner, it could be a very handy boost to Stoke’s coffers.

The Verdict

It’s perhaps gone under the radar but this could be a huge boost for several clubs in the Championship. With finances at a premium for many, along with the Profit & Sustainability rules to navigate, this is a huge plus.

Financially it might not mean much but to earn money for a player being away on international duty will certainly have been welcomed considering the need for Stoke to improve their squad in January to fit Alex Neil’s plans.