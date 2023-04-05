Stoke City are set to receive a financial windfall ahead of the summer transfer window.

As reported by the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters will be paid £100,000 by Turkish side Trabzonspor after winning a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport involving the transfer of midfielder Badou Ndiaye.

Stoke opted to take their case to court as they claimed to be owed money for Ndiaye's loan move to Trabzonspor during the 2019/20 season.

The Potters won the original case but Trabzonspor decided to launch an appeal which was rejected by an independent panel.

Why are Stoke City set to receive this windfall?

This particular dispute revolved around clauses included in the loan agreement for Ndiaye.

Trabzonspor were due to pay a fee to Stoke if they qualified for the Champions League or the Europa League.

The Turkish outfit went on to finish second in the Super Lig, which grants access to the qualifiers for the Champions League and also won the Turkish Cup which grants qualification for the Europa League.

However, Trabzonspor did not compete in either competition as they were banned by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Stoke pursued the fee of £100,000 as this was payable in the event that Trabzonspor either qualified for the Europa League or did not qualify for a European competition.

Trabzonspor objected to this payment as they claimed that they neither qualified nor failed to qualify and were stopped by a sanction instead.

FIFA rejected this claim last year and despite Trabzonspor's appeal to CAS, they are now set to pay Stoke the money that the Championship side are seeking.

If they do not meet Stoke's demands, Trabzonspor will be banned from registering new players for up to three transfer windows.

The Potters had already received an initial loan fee of £150,000 for Ndiaye in 2019 and would have secured £850,000 if Trabzonspor had qualified for the Champions League group stages during the following season.

Will this affect Stoke's transfer business this summer?

This particular amount of money is unlikely to have a major impact on Stoke's transfer business this summer in terms of purchasing players.

However, it could be used to bolster their wage bill as the Potters are also likely to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration later this year.

Having recently led Stoke to three victories in their last five league games, Alex Neil will be confident in his ability to guide the club to new heights in the Championship next season.

By nailing his transfer recruitment, the Potters boss could go on to oversee a push for promotion in the 2023/24 campaign.