Highlights Stoke City set to sack manager Alex Neil after poor run of results, with an announcement expected in the next 24 hours.

Neil's tenure at Stoke has been marked by inconsistency and a lack of success, with a win percentage of just 33.3%.

Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace could be the next manager at Stoke, providing a quick appointment to stabilize the team.

Stoke City are reported to be making a significant managerial decision in the next 24 hours, with Alex Neil set to be given his marching orders at the Bet365 Stadium after a poor run of results.

A run of six games without a win earlier on in the season led to frustration creeping through sections of the fanbase, but the Scot afforded himself more time to transform the club's fortunes after a summer which saw a mass amount of player turnover in Staffordshire.

A run of three successive victories against Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough in mid-October left many feeling that the Potters had turned a corner as they sat just four points behind the play-offs at the close of play on October 28th.

However, since then, Stoke have accumulated just two points from a possible eighteen, and Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday has left Neil's position in the dugout looking extremely precarious.

Potters hierarchy make significant managerial decision

It has been revealed by Alan Nixon via Patreon that the under-fire 42-year-old's future has already been decided by the powers that be, and that a confirmation announcement is to be expected very soon.

"Alex Neil’s time is about to be up at Stoke City, after a disastrous home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday left his team just above the drop zone. The Scot has had just over a year with the Potters after leaving Sunderland but the owners feel it is not working."

"Insiders claim a decision has been taken and an announcement will be made in the next 24 hours." Nixon continued.

"Neil had a strong reputation at Championship level from his time with Norwich and Preston, but the magic touch deserted him."

Alex Neil's time at Stoke City

Neil was appointed as Stoke boss in controversial circumstances back in August 2022, having guided his previous club Sunderland back into the Championship just months before.

At the time of his arrival, Stoke were sat 17th in the Championship. Neil was unable to fulfill the ambition a club of Stoke's stature have in the division, which is to challenge for a return to the Premier League after a five-year absence. They would finish 16th at the end of the season, 16 points behind his former club Sunderland, who occupied the final play-off place.

From his 66 games in the Bet365 Stadium dugout, the former Norwich & Preston boss has won just 22 of those, leaving him with a win percentage of just 33.3%.

"I'm not going to deny that..." - Stoke boss on chairman support

After the defeat to Danny Rohl's side through Anthony Musaba's 91st minute strike, Stoke are sat just four points above the relegation zone as a result of QPR's 2-0 victory against Hull City.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Neil admitted his feelings towards the club chairman John Coates via the Stoke Sentinel.

"John has been nothing but supportive to me since I’ve been here. He’s one of the best owners in the game, hence the reason I came.

"I feel at the moment as if I’ve let John down. I’m not going to deny that and that’s probably the sorest thing for me. I came here wanting to do really well, I left a really good job to come here, I believe in what we’re trying to do." He continued.

"But ultimately we haven’t won enough games recently. It shows you how quickly football can change, even in one match, never mind a set of games." Neil concluded.

Former Stoke midfielder could be ideal replacement

In his report, Nixon name-dropped the former Birmingham City boss John Eustace as someone who could be the next man in the dugout.

He said: "Stoke will look for a quick appointment and the door may open for John Eustace to make a managerial return after his Birmingham City exit."

Eustace is still a man highly thought of in the managerial circuit, given his exploits at attempting to stabilise the Blues prior to his controversial dismissal in October.

The 44-year-old would also have a prior connection with the loyal Potters fans, having played 74 times for the club between 2003 & 2008.