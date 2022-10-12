Stoke City set to make move for West Ham United man

Stoke City are set to add a Technical Director to their ranks, with Ricky Martin on the verge of joining from West Ham United – in what will be a reunion with head coach Alex Neil.

As reported by The West Ham Way, Martin, who is the Academy Manager at the Hammers, is seemingly on his way to the Bet365 Stadium to work alongside Neil, who he knows very well from both of their times at Norwich City.

Neil was the manager of the Canaries between 2015 and 2017, winning promotion to the Premier League in his first half-season in Norfolk, and not long before his arrival, Martin was appointed as the club’s Technical Director after working with the youth team for many years.

Quiz: 14 questions about Stoke City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Did Stoke City win their opening league game of the 2022/23 season? Yes No

Martin and Neil forged a successful relationship until the latter was sacked in March 2017, and not long after Martin left as well for pastures new.

Since 2019, Martin has been running the Academy at West Ham, but he now looks set to take up a major role at the Potters, who are looking to return to the top flight of English football for the first time since 2018.

Stoke have not had a Technical Director since the 2019 departure of Mark Cartwright, with his successor Phil Chapple and then Alex Aldridge both being labelled as recruitment chiefs instead.

The Verdict

If Neil is going to be successful at Stoke, then it makes sense to get in people he trusts around him.

Martin and Neil seemed to work pretty well together at Carrow Road, so jumping at the chance to work together again is a given.

Whilst West Ham are in a much better place than Stoke, the opportunity to be in control of first-team matters to an extent rather than heading up the youth system is something that will potentially excite Martin.

Nothing is confirmed or set in stone yet, but if Martin does end up at Stoke, then it’s a clear sign that Neil is getting what he wants in terms of personnel surrounding him,