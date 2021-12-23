Stoke City set to make big decision regarding 20-year-old’s loan spell in League 2

Stoke City are considering the possibility of recalling Connor Taylor from his loan spell at Bristol Rovers, as reported by Stoke on Trent Live.

Taylor, 20, has been an integral part of Joey Barton’s squad this season, playing 18 times for the Gas and starting the last 17.

The impressive centre-back has also chipped in with a goal for Rovers this season, proving to be an influence in both boxes from set-piece scenarios.

Stoke find themselves in quite a difficult position when it comes to their defence at the moment, with Harry Souttar set to miss a large chunk of what remains this season.

The Australian international enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, proving to be one of, if not the best defender in the entire Championship.

Now, Stoke find themselves in a position where Taylor might be recalled and brought in for regular first-team action.

The Verdict

Michael O’Neill is not afraid of deploying young players in important defensive positions, with the likes of Ben Wilmot and Leo Ostigard seeing lots of minutes already this season.

Taylor has the composure and confidence to be a ball carrier and to be trusted when in possession, whilst there is no doubting that he is physically developing into a solid presence at the back.

It may be deemed too big of a jump to go from a mid-table League 2 side back to his parent club who are competing for a play-off place in the second-tier.

The 20-year-old will also be a huge miss for Barton’s side if he does get recalled this January.