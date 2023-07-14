After releasing several senior players at the end of last season, this summer always looked as if it would be a busy one for Stoke City.

With Alex Neil taking charge of his first pre-season and summer transfer window at the club, the Scotsman is no doubt keen to further put his stamp on the Potters squad by bringing in more players that suit how he wants to play.

With Enda Stevens and Ben Pearson having already arrived, it now appears that a very familiar face could soon be the club's third signing of the summer.

Latest Stoke City transfer news

That is according to reports which suggest that the club have agreed a fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Matija Sarkic permanently.

As per John Percy of The Telegraph, an initial fee of £1.25 million has been agreed, although the deal is said to include bonuses and a sell-on clause, too.

Who is Matija Sarkic?

Stoke City supporters will be very familiar with Matija Sarkic, with the goalkeeper having spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Potters.

Unfortunately, though, that loan was heavily disrupted by injury.

Following his arrival at the club, Sarkic was put straight into the starting line up, but after seven appearances. Sarkic was withdrawn at half-time during the club's 5-1 win over Sunderland.

That injury would see him miss the vast majority of the rest of the season, with Sarkic only appearing one more time for the club - on the final day versus Watford.

Who else has Matija Sarkic played for?

Having come through the youth ranks at Anderlecht and then briefly at Aston Villa, Sarkic never made his debut for the senior side at Villa Park, instead, heading out on a number of loan spells during his time as a Villain.

Sarkic made 8 Championship appearances for Stoke in 22/23.

This included spells with Wigan, Stratford Town, Havant and Waterlooville and Livingstone FC.

In July 2020, Sarkic made a permanent move to Wolves, but, more loans followed.

Spells with Shrewsbury, Birmingham City and of course, Stoke last season, were forthcoming before this summer.

How long does Sarkic have left on his Wolves contract?

As touched upon above, Sarkic joined Wolves in 2020, and, he last signed a contract extension with the club in July 2022.

His current deal at Molineux, therefore, runs until the summer of 2025.

What will Matija Sarkic cost Stoke City?

With two years left on his Wolves contract, Stoke City will have to pay a transfer fee for his services this summer.

Alex Neil looks set to make his third signing of the summer.

Reports suggest that the club will pay an initial fee of £1.25 million.

Add-ons are said to be part of the deal, though, with Wolves also having a sell-on clause included.

Just what those bonuses are, and what percentage that sell-on clause is are unclear at this stage.