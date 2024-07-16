Highlights Stoke City and Bristol City are both pursuing QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong this summer.

Armstrong, 21, joined QPR in 2020 and has scored four goals in 64 appearances.

Bristol City was in advanced talks, but Stoke City is now also interested in signing Armstrong.

Stoke City have joined Bristol City in the race to sign QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong this summer.

That's according to John Fallon of the Irish Examiner, who says that a decision could be made soon on the 21-year-old amid an expected offer from the Potters.

Having joined QPR from Shamrock Rovers back in 2020, the striker has scored four goals in 64 first-team appearances in all competitions for the R's, although he could be on the move this summer.

It was reported on Monday that Bristol City were in advanced talks to sign Armstrong, who is now entering the final year of his contract at QPR.

However, it seems as though they will now face competition for his signature, with claims that Stoke are now also keen to secure his services and will soon be making an offer.

More to Follow...